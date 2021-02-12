QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group employees recently made 71 fleece-tie blankets that were donated to the Quincy Salvation Army Shelter and nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization that is headquartered in Liberty.
The blankets were a gift from the newly formed “QMG Kindness Crew,” which was created to help meet the needs of local communities served by Quincy Medical Group.
Staff members representing the QMG’s Community Relations Department and the QMG Foundation identify areas of need in local communities, and employees can join the Kindness Crew to help support that month’s efforts.
The first act of the Kindness Crew — distributing the fleece-tie blankets — was completed in January.
The Salvation Army specializes in helping meet a variety of needs for those in challenging social and economic situations. Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes and delivers beds to children whose families cannot afford them.
“It’s important for QMG to be involved in these acts of kindness to help people, not because of who they are, or what they do in return, but because of who we are at QMG,” QMG Community Relations Specialist Morgan Parker said. “Being involved enhances the quality of life for both the employee and the recipient.”
Kristie Kemner-Schoen, QMG Integrative Health Services QMG director, said the Kindness Crew is one aspect of QMG’s overall wellness program for employees, which includes five “pillars of health.”
Along with acts of kindness, the other pillars target physical, nutritional, self-care and mental health.
“QMG employees have always demonstrated a strong display of caring for one another by actively showing acts of support and kindness through times of success, hardship or just because,” Kemner-Schoen said. “With this in mind, we decided to implement acts of kindness as one our pillars of the 2021 Wellness Program to better support a holistic approach to well-being in the workplace.
“This unique opportunity to collaborate with the QMG Foundation is just another way for our compassionate and supportive employees to extend and pour their love into the community.”