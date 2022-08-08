QMG offering new allergy treatment for patients

QUINCY — A new allergy treatment is being offered by Quincy Medical Group.
The group's Ear, Nose and Throat department now offers sublingual immunotherapy or allergy drops.
"Allergy drops are an alternative approach to treating allergies without using injections," said QMG ENT Dr. Paul Conrad. "Immunotherapy treats the cause of allergies by giving small doses of what a person is allergic to which allows that person's immune system to make 'blocking antibodies' to the allergens and thereby reduce allergy symptoms. Unlike injection immunotherapy, which is given as shots, allergy drops are given as drops under the tongue."
Patients who qualify for immunotherapy are typically those who have tried other treatment options but have experienced little to no relief.
Allergy testing will need to be completed prior to receiving drops formulated to the allergy.
"With drops, you're taking them once or twice a day; with shots, it's usually once or twice a week. Either method requires compliance on the part of the patient usually for at least three to five years for best results," Conrad said.
QMG encourages patients should check with their insurance provider on coverage, as many will need to out of pocket for the treatment.
