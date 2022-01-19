MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Quincy Medical Group’s Mount Sterling Clinic officially opened the doors of their new facility this week.
As of Monday, patients who use QMG’s Mount Sterling location will find service at 216 Pittsfield Road. QMG has provided services in and around the Brown County area since 1996, growing to offer more services over the years.
QMG physician Dr. Jennifer Schroeder said she hopes the new facility will further enhance the care provided for local patients.
“We sincerely hope this building will continue to meet our community’s and the local area’s medical needs,” Schroeder said. “We do know that the building is just four walls – what is most important is what goes on inside those four walls.”
The clinic will continue to offer a variety of services including primary care, behavioral health, cardiology, nutrition services, and laboratory services among others.
In addition, Drs. Kevin Becker and Paul Tracy of the QMG Eye and Vision Instituted will provide optometry and optical services in the area. Services will be available for vision tests, screenings for eye diseases, and treatment for most eye conditions.
“I’ve been practicing for over 20 years now,” Tracy said. “One thing I have discovered is that having to travel for basic healthcare can be an extreme burden for some. If we bring our services to where they are needed more people will get the care they need, and at the end of the day, that is what we all want.”
Carol Brockmiller, CEO of Quincy Medical Group, said that QMG has been a part of the lives of residents in Mount Sterling and Brown County for more than two decades, and that the new facility represents a new era of care.
“As we open the doors to our new clinic, we want to thank the Brown County leaders and community for their support,” she said. “It is an honor to help individuals and families flourish, and serve Mt. Sterling residents for years to come.”
To schedule an appointment for services at the Mount Sterling Clinic, patients should call 217-773-3963. For more information on all of QMG’s services and facilities, please visit quincymedgroup.com.
