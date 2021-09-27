QMG proposes birth center at its Quincy Town Center facility

QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group on Monday announced plans to open a birth center at the Quincy Town Center.
An application was filed last week with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board for the proposed 6,100-square-foot, $2.162 million facility, which is expected to go before the board in March 2022.
If approved, the birth center will be the first birth center in the region and the fifth in the state of Illinois.
The facility would have three birthing rooms, and QMG says it would offer a "family-centered environment," including designated space for prenatal visits and antepartum testing. The proposed birth center also would have tubs for water births and areas for mothers to walk and rest during labor.
"Every pregnancy is unique and a woman’s birth experience should be too," said Dr. Jean Alexandre, QMG Ob-Gyn, board member and birth center medical director. "The QMG Birth Center is an incredible option for women with a low-risk pregnancy who want to have a natural birthing experience. It’s important to provide options so that every birth plan can be offered in our community. The QMG Birth Center is also an affordable alternative to hospital delivery.”
In the admission policy included its application, eligibility for giving birth that center "requires an essentially health woman who has carried to full term … and who by general clinical standards can reasonably anticipate a normal spontaneous vaginal delivery."
Projections from the application expect 61 births at the center in its first year and 125 births in the second year.
QMG said women who deliver at birth centers often experience shorter recovery times because fewer medications and medical interventions are involved leading to lower costs for patients.
This is the third major facility QMG has built or announced at the Quincy Town Center — formerly the Quincy Mall — in recent years.
The QMG Cancer Center and the QMG Ambulatory Center opened in space previously occupied by Bergner's.
QMG also has proposed a $61 million, 28-bed small-format hospital on the north side of the Town Center.
The medical group has not received regulatory approval for that project. In May, the Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 4-2 on a intent-to-deny.
QMG has since submitted additional materials to the board and requested to reappear before the the board.