QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group officials revealed their plans Thursday to build a 25-bed nonprofit hospital adjacent to their property at the west end of the Quincy Mall.
The Quincy Medical Group Hospital will eventually sit directly north of the QMG Cancer Institute and Surgery Center and is scheduled to open by late 2024 or early 2025.
The $61 million project will feature a 68,000-square-foot, three-floor structure. About $40 million of that price tag will cover construction, the remaining $21 million will be for equipment.
QMG is working with Cullinan Properties, a real estate/development company based in Peoria, Chicago and St. Louis. Cullinan Properties owns the Quincy Mall.
"QMG has been on a mission to transform healthcare for the residents of the tri-state area, and specifically the Quincy area," said QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller. "We want to provide more affordable health care and an unparalleled care experience."
Among the features of QMG Hospital will be an emergency department with 10 bays, three operating rooms and one one procedure room. In addition, the hospital will offer three labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, plus a C-section suite.
The hospital will also include a lab, pharmacy and imaging department. Several medical-surgical rooms will be equipped to serve as negative pressure (or isolation) rooms to aid infectious disease outbreaks.
A certificate of need application seeking approval of the new hospital has been submitted by QMG to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. The agency's website has not posted the application yet.
QMG will maintain its downtown Quincy site as an outpatient clinic.
Dr. Todd Petty, who serves as chairman of the QMG board of directors, said the new hospital is not an effort to duplicate or replace Blessing Hospital facilities.
Petty said the goal of the QMG project is to provide "a more efficient and more cost effective" approach to local healthcare.
"I could not be more excited," said Dr. Rick Noble, interim chief medical officer of QMG. "Improving healthcare is essential to supporting the region as we work together to build a better future."
QMG is a physician-owned and led clinic, comprised of more than 160 physicians and advanced practice providers in 30 medical and surgical specialties. QMG was founded in 1937.
"We believe that the best outcomes for patients are achieved when physicians lead healthcare," Brockmiller said.
Brockmiller said planning for the new hospital began as far back as "two or three years ago." She said "planning in earnest" began 18 to 20 months ago.
For more information about the project, go to quincymedgroup.com/transform.
