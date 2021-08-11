QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group held an open house to showcase their brand new Surgery Center which has, just this week, received the final accreditation needed to begin treating patients.
The 70,000 square foot space at Quincy Town Center that used to house Bergner’s is now home to the QMG Cancer Institute on the first floor, and a five-room sterile-environment operating space and two additional procedure rooms for more routine services.
Sarah Nolinwinkler, director of the QMG Ambulatory Surgery Center, said the facility received their license from the Illinois Department of Public Health along with their accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), the last piece they needed to to be able to open their doors.
The five operating rooms each have a dedicated purpose, for ear, nose, and throat, OB/GYN, eye procedures, orthoscopy, and a hybrid cardiac catheterization and neurosurgery suite.
Dr. William Mizikar, the center’s medical director, showed the 10-room holding area where patients are prepared for surgery, and the 15-bed recovery area. Requirements for ambulatory surgery centers require two holding rooms and three recovery rooms for each operating room.
“Unlike a lot of smaller facilities, our holding rooms and our recovery rooms have solid walls, for patient privacy, not just curtains separating space,” Mizikar said. “The recovery rooms don’t have doors, so our nurses at the nurses’ station can keep an eye on all the patients and the monitors. It’s a balancing act between the privacy and the safety.”
Mizikar said three of the recovery rooms are private rooms that will be used for pediatric patients who can sometimes be a little louder than others, and for cardiac cath patients whose recovery is a little longer.
Each operating room is equipped with a modern take on the older ultraviolet lights to help protect the sterile environments.
“The lights are very much like UV lights,” Nolinwinkler said, “but they’re completely safe for people to be under. They’ve been shown to reduce post-operative surgical site infections by up to 73%.”
Dr. Adam Derhake said the entire facility was co-created by local providers to serve local patients.
“We decided that our 30-plus surgeons at QMG would be the best people to design the facilities for the patients that we treat,” Derhake said. “This is the end result, with a lot of time and effort, and surgical innovation, that has gone into creating what we think is a state-of-the-art facility for outpatient surgery right here in town.”
One of the features in each room is the integration of the Stryker video integration system, allowing imagery from the surgical procedures to the patients records and charts to be displayed for everyone involved.
“Once we’re done,” Derhake continued, “we can take all the 4K video and pictures, drop them into a HIPAA-compliant secure email, and send it to the patients and their families so they have a complete record of everything we’ve done.”
Dr. Paul Conrad, an ear, nose, and throat specialist and relative newcomer to QMG, said the operating space is about one and half times as big as his last facility.
“I think the biggest thing is the towers,” Conrad said, referring to the ceiling-mounted arms that allow video screens, medical monitors, and other various equipment to be up off the floor and positioned where it’s needed. “Right now, you can see just one cord on the floor, for the bed itself. This means we can move around the patient however we need, nurses and technicians can get right in close during procedures, and the monitors show everything we’re doing. It just makes everything easier and safer.”
Drs. Tanya Mero and Jean Alexandre talked about the flexibility in the rooms to provide safe, private, and fast service for patients.
“It might seem like a small thing,” Mero said, “but being able to rotate the bed is a big deal. From a GYN point of view, when we’re working on procedures for women, they can obviously be left exposed. Being able to turn the bed wherever we want it ensures privacy for the patient even if someone has to go in or out of the room.”
Alexandre said one of the goals of the QMG center is to get patients back home as quickly as safety allows.
“Patients want to go home as soon as possible,” he said. “Not just because of COVID but for any number of reasons. So we want to provide that option, to get them treated and out of the facility as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Dr. Abram Geisendorfer said the facility will allow things to be done faster and in one stop for patients in his field of ophthalmology.
“It wasn’t too long ago that we were just figuring out how to replace the lens in someone’s eye just to get them past the worst parts of cataracts, for example,” Geisendorfer said. “Now we can not only replace the lens, we can fix astigmatisms, we can fix near-sightedness, far-sightedness, we can make it so that patients won’t even need glasses once we’ve done the cataract work.”
Along with the conventional procedures, the facility also has a separate room for laser procedures on the eyes.
What is possibly the flagship of the facility is the hybrid neurosurgery and cardiac catheterization room. These procedures have traditionally required not only a hospital surgical suite but a hospital stay, as well. This neurosurgery/cath lab is designed to avoid that.
Dr. Brian Anderson, a neurosurgeon with QMG, said the work he does requires the exceptional imaging equipment offered by the new surgery center.
“The stuff I’m doing, for a lot of people it would have required two days in the hospital,” Anderson said. “Now we can have them out the door in two hours.”
Anderson said the idea of a freestanding cardiac cath lab is nothing new in the medical field, as they have been operation elsewhere for some time. But the QMG’s surgical center is the first freestanding cardiac cath lab in the state of Illinois.
Interventional cardiologist Dr. Adam Rafi concluded his portion of the tour with a simple observation:
“We’re doing the exact same procedures, using all the same equipment that you can find anywhere,” he said. “But now we can provide those services right here at home.