QUINCY — Quincy Police responded to a report of a subject with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon on Quincy’s south side.
At around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to 520 S. Fourth St, where they found a seventeen-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. On initial report, QPD said the wound may have been self-inflicted.
The juvenile was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance where he was admitted for treatment of the injury. Quincy Police are continuing the investigation as a possible reckless discharge of a firearm.