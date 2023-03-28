QUINCY — Registration is open for the 13th annual "Strike Out for Breast Cancer" at Tangerine Bowl, with proceeds benefiting the Blessing Foundation Blessing Breast Center.
This year's event will take place over two days, beginning at 7 p.m. on April 28 and three sessions at noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m on April 29. Teams of five can register for $100 which includes three games, shoe rental, and t-shirts. Registrations must be received by April 19 to guarantee t-shirts.
