QUINCY — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have posted that several regions across the country are showing an increase in a familiar respiratory virus that's starting to have an impact on the availability of care, and the most likely patients are the youngest in the community.
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV "is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms in adults," said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, Blessing Health System's chief quality and safety officer. "But in children who've never had it before and have no immunity, it can cause a very severe respiratory infection. This is especially true in premature babies, but it affects even full-term babies as well. Up until about age two, children are very vulnerable to RSV."
Barthel said it's going to be up to parents to pay close attention to their children to determine if they could be suffering from RSV as opposed to dealing with simply a cold.
"Even in young kids, it's probably going to start out looking like a cold," she said. "The runny nose, they may develop a cough. But in children developing bronchiolitis, or more serious infections, parents should watch out for a bad cough, or signs the child is having trouble breathing, high fevers, those kinds of things. Those could indicate it's more than a cold, and could be RSV."
RSV is not a new virus, though the peak season is typically seen in February as opposed to late October and November, as has been the case this year. Barthel said locally, with all testing done using the BioFire respiratory test panel looking for more than 20 different viruses, about 12% of patients showing symptoms are positive for RSV, across all age groups.
"Over the last couple of years, when we were masking, when we were keeping kids out of large day care settings, keeping them home from school, a lot of kids didn't get exposed like they might have previously," Barthel said. "Now that we're opening back up, not masking as much, kids are going back to school and to normal day care, we're just seeing a higher number of kids getting exposed who haven't dealt with it in the past, so they just have no immunity to it."
Barthel noted Blessing and the areas it served are not facing any issues with space available. She said larger hospitals, the third-tier facilities that have most of the pediatric ICU space, have started to see those larger influxes since they take patients from a wider area. Barthel said Blessing staff is taking steps to prepare for issues that could come up in this area.
"We're doing practice drills, testing some of our processes to make sure that we have the capabilities to keep those kids here, when we would normally transfer out an ICU-level pediatric patient," she said.
According to Barthel, the way to try and prevent RSV infection is the same as it is for other respiratory illnesses like COVID and influenza.
"Stay home if you're sick, keep your kid home if they're sick," she said. "That's always at the top of the list. We don't have a vaccine to prevent RSV. But we do have vaccines to prevent influenza and COVID. So getting up to date with those vaccinations, and keeping kids up to date with those vaccinations, is a way that will reduce the chances of hospitalization. The way the Illinois Department of Public Health puts it is that we're saving the beds for RSV."
Barthel said Blessing has flu shots available at all clinics, while the flu and COVID vaccines are available at the Express Clinic located at the Quincy Town Center. The Express Clinic, she notes, is not exclusively a COVID testing site, but rather is a full-service clinic that parents can use, particularly with a sick child they're unable to get in to see the regular doctor.
