Dr. Mary Frances Barthel

Barthel

QUINCY — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have posted that several regions across the country are showing an increase in a familiar respiratory virus that's starting to have an impact on the availability of care, and the most likely patients are the youngest in the community.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV "is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms in adults," said Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, Blessing Health System's chief quality and safety officer. "But in children who've never had it before and have no immunity, it can cause a very severe respiratory infection. This is especially true in premature babies, but it affects even full-term babies as well. Up until about age two, children are very vulnerable to RSV."

