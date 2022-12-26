CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Foundation’s new scholarship program wrapped up a successful first year with fundraising for naming opportunities in the new health and wellness center.
Conference rooms now are named in honor of staff and CEO Ada Bair after more than $20,000 was raised across Memorial Hospital, Memorial Medical Clinics and Hancock County Senior and Childcare Services. The Health and Wellness Sleep Center was named in honor of MORE Medical owner/operator Ryan Jacquot.
The Grow Our Own scholarship program, launched in May, will be available to hospital, clinic and senior and childcare staff beginning in 2024 to assist with their pursuit of continuing education or completion of certification.
“If you had to pick a theme word in Hancock County, the word ‘grow’ would seem fitting,” Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Greta Wetzel said. “That’s just what Memorial Hospital Foundation has done since 2020. In addition to the Together We Grow Endowment, we want to help ‘grow our own’ healthcare team.”
The scholarship program recognizes that continuing education can present challenges and financial burdens.
“Giving to the Memorial Hospital Foundation scholarship fund for current and aspiring health professionals is a great way to support and enhance our community’s wonderful health care system. By investing in their education costs, we help area residents achieve their goals and provide an incentive for them to stay here and work in our community,” said Terry Pope, a foundation board member and a driving force behind launching the scholarship campaign.
More information about the foundation and how to support the scholarship program is available by contacting Wetzel at gwetzel@mhtlc.org, 217-357-8502 (office) or 309-221-7286 (cell) or Terri Twaddle, administrative assistant for marketing and the foundation, at ttwaddle@mhtlc.org or 217-357-8567.
