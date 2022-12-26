CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Foundation’s new scholarship program wrapped up a successful first year with fundraising for naming opportunities in the new health and wellness center.

Conference rooms now are named in honor of staff and CEO Ada Bair after more than $20,000 was raised across Memorial Hospital, Memorial Medical Clinics and Hancock County Senior and Childcare Services. The Health and Wellness Sleep Center was named in honor of MORE Medical owner/operator Ryan Jacquot.

