St. Mary

Lisa Baugher, who worked some four years at St. Mary Hospital, looks at some of the memorabilia on display at Friday's celebration commemorating the hospital's spirit of finding better ways to serve. People with a connection to the former hospital came together "documenting history," said Linda Berry, who helped organize the event.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Six days away from retirement, Lisa Surratt returned to where her career got its start.

As leader of the Nurse Honor Guard, the Mount Sterling woman turned out for a Friday celebration commemorating St. Mary Hospital’s spirit of finding better ways to serve.

