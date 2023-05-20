QUINCY — Six days away from retirement, Lisa Surratt returned to where her career got its start.
As leader of the Nurse Honor Guard, the Mount Sterling woman turned out for a Friday celebration commemorating St. Mary Hospital’s spirit of finding better ways to serve.
“I started my nursing career here. This is where I feel like I got my roots,” Surratt said.
“St. Mary has meant a lot to me. It was my first real job,” said Cindy Moss of Fowler, who worked as an administrative assistant at the hospital. “I want to keep the memory alive.”
Former employees, physicians, students, volunteers, supporters, patients and families gathered for a short program at the site of the hospital which traced its roots to the May 19, 1866 arrival of three Sisters of the Poor of St. Francis in Quincy and served the community until April 1, 1993.
“We’re celebrating 30 years since the sisters’ sponsorship and ownership of the hospital ceased, but moreso, we’re celebrating what continues in our community today — that tradition the sisters taught, a tradition of caring for people,” said Bill Metzinger, the hospital’s president 30 years ago.
“What the sisters brought to our community is that compassion, that caring, that understanding health care is more than technology.”
Linda Berry, who helped organize the event, said it was important to bring together people with a St. Mary connection.
“People are seeing people they haven’t seen for a long time. That touches everybody’s heart,” Berry said.
People gathered in the shape of a heart for an aerial photo as a reminder of the love and care provided by the hospital.
“We’re documenting history,” Berry said. “It’s a part of Quincy history. It’s meaningful to a lot of people.”
Quincyan Rose Burling wouldn’t have missed being part of the celebration.
“I worked at St. Mary for 28 years. It just broke my heart when we left,” Burling said. “It was hard work, but we loved it. We were just like a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.