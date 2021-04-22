QUINCY — A staff report from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board concluded that Quincy Medical Group’s proposal for a $61 million 28-bed hospital would provide an “unnecessary duplication of service” in the planned area.
The not-for-profit hospital would be about 68,000 square feet and have 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds and an emergency department. The expected completion date of the hospital is Sept. 30, 2025.
With Blessing Hospital about three miles from the proposed hospital and not operating at an 85% target occupancy for medical surgical beds or 75% occupancy for obstetric beds, the report determined that the hospital would provide an unnecessary duplication of service.
Service accessibility also was brought up. According to the state report, there is no absence of medical surgical or obstetric services at Blessing Hospital or Memorial Hospital in Carthage.
“No access limitations have been identified by the applicants and no restrictive admission policies at either hospital has been provided by the applicants,” the report read. “The area population and existing care system have not exhibited indicators of medical care problems.”
The report also noted that the board rules do not allow for the “redeployment of beds” from one hospital to a proposed hospital.
As part of its application, QMG had letters from Memorial Hospital in Carthage and Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville that said they would discontinue several beds if the QMG hospital was approved.
The report noted that Culbertson hospital isn’t included in the Health Planning Area that includes Quincy.
A virtual public hearing for the project was held by the state board in January. The board also has received dozens of letters both in support and in opposition of the hospital.
In a statement, QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller said that everyone agrees that more health care competition leads to higher quality care and lower health care costs.
“We have great respect for the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board’s staff, and the certificate of need process, but we respectfully disagree with several of the staff report conclusions and will submit a written response soon,” Brockmiller said. “We look forward to discussing the project and the many benefits it will provide the community at the upcoming meeting on May 4.”