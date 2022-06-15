CARTHAGE, Ill. — A new event at Memorial Hospital in Carthage hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance use disorders.
Stomp Out Stigma will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday on the front lawn of the hospital, located at 1454 North County Road 2050 in Carthage.
The free event for teens ages 14 to 18 will feature an obstacle course challenge, a cooling station that will involve getting wet and treats.
“Join us in the fight against mental health stigma by learning to overcome obstacles and work together,” said Tammy Teel, a licensed clinical professional counselor with Memorial Medical Clinic in Carthage.
Stomp Out Stigma, an initiative organized by the Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness, aims to encourage people to talk about mental illnesses and substance use disorders and not be afraid of the stigma surrounding them.
