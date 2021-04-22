QUINCY — A study from BSG Analytics out of Pewaukee, Wis., conducted on behalf of Quincy Medical Group identified a number of health care costs where Blessing Health System charged significantly higher than area competitors.
This comes as the physicians’ group seeks approval from state regulators to build a small-format hospital at the Quincy Town Center. The $61 million project will feature a 68,000-square-foot, three-floor structure. About $40 million of that price tag will cover construction, the remaining $21 million will be for equipment.
According to the study, Blessing Hospital’s billed inpatient charges were 26% higher than area hospitals when measured as a percentage of Medicare reimbursement. Costs for newborn deliveries were between 41% to 112% higher depending on the type of delivery and outpatient charges were 33% higher than the median of nine area hospitals that were analyzed.
However, hospital officials said that although they’ve only done an initial review of the study’s findings, changes to the transparency of health care costs will allow Blessing Hospital to remain competitive against neighboring facilities.
Pat Gerveler, chief financial officer for Blessing Health System, said Blessing is very excited and supportive of pricing transparency regulations rolled out in January that will make it much easier to adjust health care costs to remain competitive.
“By (using) transparency data, we can determine where we are higher or lower and get to a market rate,” Gerveler said. “If we find something like that, we’ll make the adjustment that’s in line with the market.”
Another study conducted by Guidehouse on behalf of Blessing, which was submitted to state regulators as part of its review of QMG’s proposal, identified that commercial rates at Blessing are 157% of the median market for inpatient services, 150% of the median market for outpatient services and 152% of the median market overall for rural Illinois.
However, the study also concluded that there is no evidence that supports a forecast involving a high level of inpatient volume growth. BSG’s analysis concluded that pessimistically, inpatient stays and outpatient visits would be within 5% of pre-COVID levels by March 2022. Optimistically, inpatient stays and outpatient visits would return to normal this summer.
“Though Blessing Health has favorable commercial rates, it is important to note that commercial rates do not tell the whole story,” the study read. “It is necessary to examine the full financial picture of the system as commercial rates support highly critical, needed services in the Quincy community.”
Among the features for the QMG hospital project is an emergency department with 10 bays, three operating rooms and one procedure room, along with three labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms and a C-section suite.
QMG officials have touted the hospital proposal as a way to provide more efficient and more cost effective care to the community.
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is set to consider the proposal next month.
Tim Moore, vice president of finance for Blessing Health System, added that one asset Blessing is excited about is its resource center, which will be next to the Blessing Express Clinic in the former Sears Tire building.
Blessing officials had said the resource center will be “a place to learn about services and cost of services, request medical records, establish as a new patient, schedule appointments and obtain answers to general health-service questions.”
New software at the resource center will allow patients to reference their individual insurance plans and where they stand with their copay, Moore said.
The resource center also can provide information for all Blessing Health System entities, including Blessing Hospital, Blessing Physician Services, Hannibal Clinic and Illini Community Hospital.