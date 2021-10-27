QUINCY — The temporary restraining order issued last month preventing Blessing Corporate Services and Quincy Medical Group from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement or weekly testing was continued to December.
Court records show Jude Tad Brenner extended the order to Dec. 7 after attorneys for Blessing and QMG, along with the attorney for the 11 nurses who filed suit held a case management conference Tuesday afternoon. The order was filed Wednesday.
The nurses’ suit argues that state law does not allow employees to be forced to be vaccinated nor tested for COVID-19.
Brenner previously continued the case to allow the Illinois Governor’s Office and Illinois Department of Public Health to be added to the case.
A case management conference was set for Dec. 7.
