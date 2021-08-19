HULL, Ill. — This Saturday, the “Hull of a Race” event will be held at Downtown Park in Hull, Ill. to honor those fighting Parkinson’s disease and to raise money for Parkinson’s research.
Along with the regular 5k/10k run and walk, a new event has been added this year. The Parkinson’s Recognition Walk will be open at no cost and no registration for any battling Parkinson’s to take part. Those who need assistance are welcome to have a friend or family member accompany them on the walk, and those in wheelchairs are also invited to participate. There is no set distance for the Recognition Walk, so participants can go as little as a few steps or the full three-block distance.
The event begins at 7:45 a.m. Saturday with the Kids’ Fun Run, followed by the Parkinson’s Recognition Walk at 7:50 a.m. The 5K/10K run/walk will start at 8 a.m.
For more information and to pre-register for the 5K, 10K, or Kids’ Fun Run events, please visit hullofarace.com. For more information on the Parkinson’s Recognition Walk, please contact Bonnie Brueggeman at 217-440-6148.