QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Public Health has added reporting of COVID-19 vaccination data to its website.
IDPH plans to update this information on a daily basis and as additional information becomes available. The department does note that vaccine distribution information is updated on a real-time basis, while the information on administering the shots can be delayed as much as 72 hours.
In the first batch of information posted, the IDPH shows that Illinois has received 869,625 doses of the vaccine, with 353,791 being administered so far. The state’s new site breaks down the efforts at the county level, also. To date, Adams County shows 2,506 doses have been administered, with six people having received the second shot to be considered fully vaccinated. For more information including results from other counties, go to the IDPH website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata.
On Tuesday, the Adams County Health Department reported one new COVID-19-related death, which brings the county to a total of 83 deaths related to COVID-19. Fifty-nine new cases were announced, for a total of 7,133 cases, with 523 of those currently active. There are 63 patients hospitalized, with seven in the intensive care unit.
As a reminder, the Adams County rapid testing site has moved to the parking lot of the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
The Hancock County Health Department reports one death and nine additional cases. The county total has reached 1,463 cases, with 209 currently active and six patients hospitalized. The county has reported a total of 29 COVID-19 deaths.
In Missouri, Marion County reports 16 new cases for a total of 3,282. Eight patients are hospitalized out of 125 active cases, with the county reporting 62 residents have died to date.
There were no new cases reported from Scotland County, but two new deaths bring the county total to seven. The total number of cases stands at 305, with 21 active cases and three patients hospitalized.
In Clark County, three new cases were reported, bringing the county total to 605 cases. There are 18 active cases with no residents in the hospital. The county has seen 21 COVID-related deaths.
Pike County, Mo., reported one additional death, with 58 active cases and a total of 1,357 cases overall.
Lewis County reported seven new cases, with the county total now reaching 1,001 patients. There are currently 89 active cases, and one new death brings the county’s total to 15 COVID-related deaths.