Illini Community Hospital announces relocation, expansion of walk-in clinic

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illini Community Hospital will move and expand its walk-in clinic as part of $1.6 million project announced Wednesday.
Now at 101 E. Washington, the Illini Express Walk-In Clinic will be built on the hospital campus. The new facility will include traditional clinic space and two drive-thru bays similar to the Blessing Express Clinic in Quincy.
“The drive-thru concept works well for the diagnosis and treatment of a number of conditions and it’s a better way to serve our patients, as we don’t see COVID, or COVID-like illnesses, going away anytime soon,” said Kathy Hull, chief of small rural hospitals for Blessing Health System, in a statement.
She said the new building will be designed specifically for health care delivery and being on the hospital campus will allow staff to more quickly and efficiently respond during times of high demand.
The new building also will have shell space for future expansion.
The clinic opened in August 2015 as a result of an opportunity identified in the Community Health Needs Assessment for a new care option in Pike County for nonlife-threatening illnesses and injuries. It recorded 4,287 patient visits in 2021.
Hospital official said the first step of the project is to demolish the annex building on the northeast corner of the hospital campus, where the new facility will be built. Construction is slated for a fall 2023 completion.
Funding comes from $891,500 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and $737,000 from the Blessing Health System.
