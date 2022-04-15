PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Through the release of additional American Rescue Plan funds, Illini Community Hospital will build a new drive-thru clinic in Pittsfield.
The hospital will receive $891,500 to construct the drive-thru facility to provide testing, vaccination and treatment for patients with COVID-19 exposure and symptoms, decreasing exposure to both staff and other patients. The new facility in Illini’s rural service area is planned to serve more than 16,000 residents in the area.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced a total of $3.190 million to increase access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, food assistance programs and other services to improve overall community health. The funds are part of a new USDA program created under the American Rescue Plan Act.
