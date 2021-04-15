QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group’s new surgery center was granted licensure earlier this month from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The IDPH survey is a two-step process that includes the completion of a life safety survey to verify the building meets safety codes and a clinical survey to ensure processes put in place will deliver the best care for patients.
With the IDPH license secured, QMG is now able to seek approval from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. If the AAAHC accreditation is received, then the QMG medical team will be able to start scheduling and performing surgical services for patients.
“This accomplishment is monumental for each one of us in varying capacities,” Sarah Nolinwinkler said. Nolinwinkler is the director of the QMG Surgery Center. “This not only provides our license to operate as a free-standing Ambulatory Surgery Center in Illinois, but it also is a direct reflection of the countless hours spent by all who have been a part of this journey since its conception to present.”
QMG’s chief clinical officer Shauna Harrison said the Surgery Center will provide the community with affordable, high-quality health care.
“The new QMG Surgery Center represents our commitment to provide the highest level of surgical care to patients,” Harrison said. “With the addition of the QMG Surgery Center, we look forward to continuing to be among the most innovative healthcare options for advanced medical care in the region.”
QMG’s Surgery Center will focus on same-day procedures and surgeries.
Five operation rooms, including one outfitted for cardiac catheterizations, three procedure rooms, fifteen recovery rooms, ten pre-operative rooms and nine GI pre/post-operative rooms are will be available to meet patient needs.
The QMG Surgery Center joins the QMG Cancer Institute at the Quincy Town Center, 3301 Broadway. For more information, visit quincymedgroup.com/surgery.