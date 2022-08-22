QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group, along with the Cathedral of Worship, are hosting the second annual Man Up event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday South Park in Quincy.

This event is free to men of all ages and will offer a morning full of activities. Quick and easy health checks, axe throwing by Quincy Axe Company, and food from Big Bro's BBQ & Catering are just a few of the activities. Participants will have a chance to win multiple giveaways and to be entered into a drawing for a gas grill or a bike.

