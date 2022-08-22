QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group, along with the Cathedral of Worship, are hosting the second annual Man Up event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday South Park in Quincy.
This event is free to men of all ages and will offer a morning full of activities. Quick and easy health checks, axe throwing by Quincy Axe Company, and food from Big Bro's BBQ & Catering are just a few of the activities. Participants will have a chance to win multiple giveaways and to be entered into a drawing for a gas grill or a bike.
Beyond fun and fellowship, Man Up provides an opportunity to bring attention to men’s health. As part of the day, QMG will offer health stations monitoring heart and blood pressure checks, BMI, injury prevention, sleep apnea assessments, and mental and financial health information.
QMG Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rick Noble shared, “To improve men’s health, it’s important to raise awareness about recommended preventive screenings along with regular health care for men of all ages," said QMG Chief Medical Officer Rick." Man Up gives men of our community an opportunity to gather together outdoors, check in with each other and their health, while also enjoying a morning of fun.”
Nave Wilson, chief operating officer with Cathedral of Worship, added, “I'm super excited to once again be involved with the Man Up event this year" said Nave Wilson, chief operating officer with Cathedral of Worship. "The kickoff in 2021 was a success, and we're looking to build on that. Cathedral of Worship, along with Quincy Medical Group, is committed to seeing men of all ages become all they can be. We aim to keep pushing men to their desired potential and destiny while keeping the main focus on their entire well-being, targeting the emotional, physical, and spiritual aspects of their lives.”
Man Up is sponsored by Merrill Lynch and Knapheide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.