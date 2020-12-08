CARTHAGE, Ill. — Several COVID-19 treatments are now available at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.
The hospital said that it now offers Olumiant, also known as Baricitinib. The tablet medication, which was previously manufactured to treat rheumatoid arthritis, can be administered to some hospitalized COVID-19 patients. It can treat some of the more severe symptoms of COVID-19 as it is a janus kinase inhibitor, which blocks the activity of one or more of a specific family of enzymes that interfere with the pathway that leads to inflammation.
Olumiant is the first medication that can be used to treat patients as young as 2 years old, requiring supplemental oxygen. Hospital officials said they have seen improved patient outcomes from the drug along with infusions of Remdesivir, another drug used to treat COVID-19.
Memorial Hospital also administers Bamlanivimab, a medication that can be given on an outpatient basis to COVID-19 patients. Bamlanivimab is given early after a COVID-19 diagnosis to help prevent hospitalization in patients at high risk of complications of COVID-19. Clinical staff have witnessed very good outcomes from this preventative treatment.
“Memorial Hospital has been proactive in maintaining the most cutting edge and highest quality therapy options available to treat our patients,” said Crystal Huls, director of Pharmacy at Memorial Hospital.
Nancy Huls, director of Integrity and Medical Staff Services at Memorial Hospital, battled COVID-19 herself, and received the Bamlanivimab treatment.
“It was absolutely amazing. As a health care professional, I may be a bit more skeptical than most regarding medications and treatments, especially for a disease that is still very new to us,” Nancy Huls said. “However, less than 24 hours after receiving the Bamlanivimab treatment, I was absolutely amazed by how much better I felt. I truly believe that this medication prevented me from becoming even sicker and possibly even hospitalized.”
Memorial Hospital reminded the community to continue taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public places and practice social distancing whenever possible. Those who believe they have been exposed or are experiencing any symptoms should call Memorial Hospital’s Illness Clinic at 217-357-0617.