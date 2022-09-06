Memorial Hospital to end labor and delivery services

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage will discontinue its labor and delivery birthing services because of staffing issues.
The closure of the inpatient labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, is scheduled for Dec. 1, 2022.
“The decision to close the inpatient OB services was difficult and emotional,” said Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair. “Our amazing team of women’s health providers and pediatric providers will continue all other services in the outpatient setting. We look forward to caring for women and children of this region."
According to the May 2022 issue of Becker’s Hospital Review, the U.S. will face a deficit of 450,000 nurses by 2025. Memorial said the shortage is already affecting the hospital.
The Stork Stopp requires labor and delivery trained nurses to be in-house, around the clock, even if there are no obstetric patients. Because of the difficulty recruiting nursing staff and the dependence on contracted agency nurses, the decision was made to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services.
Expectant mothers will receive a letter of notification via mail. To further assist expectant mothers, Memorial Medical Clinics will also reach out via telephone by the end of the day Friday.
After Dec. 1, birthing services will be transitioned to Blessing Hospital through the collaboration of Quincy Medical Group and Dr. Christopher Jones unless the patient chooses to deliver elsewhere. Dr. Jones and certified nurse-midwife Lila Brooks Frit will continue to provide all of the services they currently offer at Memorial Medical Clinics, which include prenatal, post-partum, and women’s health. In addition, Dr. Nileshawa "Niles" Senthe will continue to provide comprehensive pediatric services.
Though there will be employees affected by this closure, Memorial said they can apply to transfer to other positions.
