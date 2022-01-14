CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Addiction Coalition will sponsor a free Narcan training and distribution event Wednesday in Carthage.
Sessions will take place at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 701 Wabash.
Narcan is a medication given to someone who is overdosing on opioids, and attending the training may help participants to save a life.
Registration is encouraged but not required.
Registration and more information is available by calling 217-357-5995 or emailing maureenqcrawford@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.