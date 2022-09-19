New imaging procedure at QMG designed to improve prostate cancer treatment

Quincy Medical Group Nuclear Medicine Technologists (from left) Jacki Wibbell and Beth Mealif are pictured with PET/CT scanner at the QMG Cancer Institute.

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — A new imaging procedure at Quincy Medical Group will allow for more precise detection of prostate cancer and lead to improved treatment for men.

The prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA PET scan addition was announced Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.