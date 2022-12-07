Adams House

Visitors tour one of the eight bedrooms in the new Teresa Adams House at 630 N. 11th Street. A Tuesday ribbon cutting and open house introduced the public to the house designed to serve patients and their families seeking health care in the Quincy area.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The late Teresa Adams’ hospitality and welcoming personality carries over into her namesake home designed to serve patients and their families seeking health care in the Quincy area from any provider.

“The steering committee that needed to name this house looked for a person who personified all the things we want this house to be for our guests. We want it to be warm and welcoming, comfortable and calming, inspiring and gentle,” said Amy Looten, who chaired the project’s capital campaign committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.