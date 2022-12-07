QUINCY — The late Teresa Adams’ hospitality and welcoming personality carries over into her namesake home designed to serve patients and their families seeking health care in the Quincy area from any provider.
“The steering committee that needed to name this house looked for a person who personified all the things we want this house to be for our guests. We want it to be warm and welcoming, comfortable and calming, inspiring and gentle,” said Amy Looten, who chaired the project’s capital campaign committee.
“Teresa Adams was all those things and more. Through this house, her strong and brave spirit will now be shared with those who need it the most.”
A Tuesday ribbon cutting and open house introduced the Teresa Adams House to the public.
Expected to open in January to replace the Quincy Hospitality House, the new house at 630 N. 11th will offer discounted daytime and overnight accommodations for patients and their families.
“The Teresa Adams House is a wonderful testament to the legacy of its namesake and her family,” said Brad Billings, who chaired the building committee for the house. “The facility was designed and built to reflect Teresa’s extraordinary charm and character, and our future guests will find it welcoming and full of hospitality.”
The house features eight bedrooms with private baths, gathering and conference spaces, laundry facilities and a snack area all on one level in a wheelchair-accessible setting.
“Before that, we had stairs to get in the building, stairs to get to some rooms. We’ll never know how many people we could not serve in the past,” house coordinator Becky Albert said.
“This will fix it so we can serve everybody as long as they’re receiving medical care in the Quincy community or their loved one is.”
Reservations for overnight stays are available for patients and family members ahead of scheduled procedures or tests. After spending the night in a waiting room or a loved one’s hospital room, people also may rent a room in the house for a place to nap or shower.
“They’ll be able to take advantage of everything we have — and able to take that nap,” Albert said. “If they didn’t get to bring anything with them, we have stuff. New toothbrushes, toothpaste, scrubs. We try to accommodate what people might need.”
People walked through the comfortable bedrooms, peeking into bathrooms and closets, and checked out seating areas and the kitchen. “Wow! This is very nice,” said one visitor during the open house.
“I think it’s great,” said Robin Ippensen, a volunteer at the house. “It’s much more room.”
More than $2.3 million was donated toward the project over two years of fundraising to take the hospitality already offered to patients and families to the next level with a new facility.
“The little house on Oak Street served the needs of patients and their loved ones well for 25 years. Now we look to a bright new future,” Albert said.
Looten said community support for the project has been overwhelming.
“Most likely, local residents and businesses will never need to use the house, and yet, they stepped up to make sure patients and their families can be close to each other during times of medical crisis,” Looten said.
“All of this happened because of the wonderful work of the people of this community,” said Kent Adams, Theresa Adams’ husband. “Teresa Adams may be the name that adorns the building, but it is the spirit of that giving that she did that actually is the embodiment of all the people here and all the people who worked on it. It’s something else, so thank you all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.