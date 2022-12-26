QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group has added a new treatment to provide symptom relief for patients suffering from overactive bladder, bowel incontinence and urinary retention.
The Axonics Therapy works by providing gentle electrical stimulation (sacral neuromodulation) to the nerves that control the bladder and bowel, restoring normal communication and resulting in an improvement in symptoms.
The Axonics System offers a long-lived miniaturized neurostimulator that is approximately the size of a quarter. The rechargeable device is implanted into the pelvic area during a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure. It is qualified to last 15 or more years in the body, eliminating the need for repeat surgeries over the patient’s lifetime. Until today, the only other product available required replacement surgery every four years due to battery depletion and removal of the implanted device if an MRI was required. Patients are provided with a discreet easy to use Remote Control that can be used to manage their therapy.
QMG Urologist Dr. Matthew Knudson will host a virtual community health talk titled “Regain Bladder and Bowel Control” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 to share more about the therapy. Community members are invited to attend this free event. To register for the virtual talk, visit regaincontrol.events/drknudson.
“Bladder control issues can have a profound effect on a person’s quality of life as well as have significant cost," Knudson said. "Medications do not help everyone or may have side effects. Axonics therapy is a highly effective option for many patients with by far the best customer service I have seen from any device company.”
Benefits from Axonics Therapy include:
• Clinically proven to help people regain urinary and bowel control.
• 93% of patients experiencing clinically significant symptom improvements at two years post implant.
• Designed to provide patients with long-lasting relief.
• Allows patients to undergo full-body MRI safely without having to explant the device
• High patient satisfaction at two years.
• 94% of patients were satisfied with their therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.