QUINCY — The mass-vaccination site at Quincy’s Oakley-Lindsay Center has already shown a lot of interest from throughout the state now that approval has been given for the early move into Phase 2 of Illinois’s vaccination plan.
Announced on Saturday, the Adams County Health Department is offering vaccination appointments to any resident in the state of Illinois age 16 or over. With nearly one in three residents of Adams County already fully vaccinated, the Health Department requested permission to help meet the demand for residents across the state.
“We have had around 2,000 individuals register for vaccine since Sunday,” when eligibility opened, Emily Andrews said. Andrews works as a health educator for the Adams County Health Department.
Appointments are scheduled based on the available allotments of vaccine being provided by the state.
“Vaccine availability at our site depends on what we are allocated from the state,” Andrews said. Because of that, recipients may receive either the Pfizer (two-dose) vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson (single-dose) version.
“With the current schedule we have published right now, Pfizer vaccine is being administered Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,” Andrews said. “We have a few appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday afternoon, as well” for eligible residents. Under the current emergency use authorization, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for those age 18 and over.
“On Tuesday, April 6, we will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Andrews added.
For any resident in the state of Illinois age 16 and over interested in registering for a vaccination appointment, visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or call 217-600-4VAX (4829).