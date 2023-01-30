Open house set for new knee replacement technology

QUINCY — Blessing Health is inviting the public to learn about new knee replacement technology during a public open house.
The open house will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and again from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the Blessing Health Center 4800 Maine. The event is free and no registration is required. The ROSA knee replacement robot and the Blessing Health Orthopedics team will be featured at the open house.
It’s estimated as many as 1.5 million total knee replacements will be done in the United States this year. As demand has increased due to an aging population and growing obesity epidemic, so has the technology used.
ROSA is a tool to guide the surgeon to a higher level of accuracy in knee implant placement.
Using X-rays of the patient’s unique knee anatomy, ROSA generates 3D images that show suggested sizes and angles of the minimally invasive incisions that will be needed during surgery.
In the operating room, ROSA’s camera sees tracking pins the surgeon placed in strategic locations around the patient’s affected knee. The camera and pins provide data that confirms the exact location of the knee within the patient’s leg. Surgeons used to have to do that by feeling with their hands.
Once ROSA confirms knee location as the patient lies on the operating table, the surgeon can adjust incisions sizes and angles so the knee implant is placed precisely and is balanced to work properly as the patient moves.
