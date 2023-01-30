Open house set for new knee replacement technology

The Blessing Health Orthopedics team poses with the ROSA knee replacement robot. Blessing is hosting an open house Thursday to let the public learn about the new device.

QUINCY — Blessing Health is inviting the public to learn about new knee replacement technology during a public open house.

The open house will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and again from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the Blessing Health Center 4800 Maine. The event is free and no registration is required. The ROSA knee replacement robot and the Blessing Health Orthopedics team will be featured at the open house.

