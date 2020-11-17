QUINCY — About 11.6% of the people tested Monday and Tuesday at the drive-thru rapid COVID-19 test site at the former Shopko in Quincy were determined to be positive with the illness.
Figures from the Adams County Health Department showed that of the 2,223 people tested, 259 people were found to be positive. This included those who do not live in Adams County.
The rapid site at 3200 Broadway staffed with both Adams County and city of Quincy workers is part of a two-week pilot program announced last week to perform 20,000 to 30,000 tests over two weeks. Mobile rapid testing is expected to be offered in other local communities in both Adams and Brown counties, as well as at employer-sponsored events.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The rapid antigen tests are being offered at no charge, and results will be provided that day. If the test is positive, a contact tracer will provide additional information on resources.
On top of Adams County residents who tested positive with the rapid testing, 250 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. More than 1,500 tests of county residents were reported Tuesday.
The county has reported a total of 3,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,178 active cases. The seven-day positivity rate is 17.32%.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations remain high in the county. There were 78 people in their 30s to 90s hospitalized, and 12 were in the intensive care unit.
Last week, Blessing Hospital officials said they were adding beds, including ICU beds, to deal with the additional patients with COVID-19.
On Monday, the hospital started adding patient space at its emergency department.
Blessing spokesman Steve Felde said the hospital is converting the ambulance bay into a patient care space to add hospital capacity.
“The conversion of the ambulance bay to a patient care area will change the traffic pattern for arriving ambulances,” he said. “All EMS agencies have been notified of this change and provided with instructions and a map indicating the rerouting plan.”
Also in Illinois, the Hancock County Health Department reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 813. There are 401 active cases, with 12 people hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department announced 39 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 1,578 cases, with 288 active cases. Fourteen people are hospitalized.
There were 25 new cases reported in Monroe County. The Monroe County Health Department figures showed 73 active cases.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 45 new cases on Tuesday. The county’s last updated its figures on Thursday. The county has reported a total of 231 cases, with 55 active. Two people are hospitalized.
The Clark County Health Department reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 391 cases. There are 81 active cases, with one person hospitalized.
In Lewis County, officials reported the county’s 500th confirmed case. The Lewis County Health Department reported three new cases. There are 71 active cases.