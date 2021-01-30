QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department on Saturday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the county. The county total now stands at 7,699, with 294 active cases. There are 25 residents hospitalized, with two in the intensive care unit. There have been 107 deaths in Adams County since tracking began.
