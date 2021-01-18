QUINCY — Thirty three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department reported that the county has reported a total of 7,337 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
There are 374 active cases in the county. Forty-nine people in their 10s to 90 remain hospitalized, with four in the intensive care unit.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 4.54%.
Rapid testing, now in its 10th week, continues at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Those wishing to get tested should enter the site at South Fourth and York.
The test is available at no charge to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County, and results are provided the same day.
A registration form can be found on the county's website co.adams.il.us, to fill out before arrival for those wishing to save time.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The county has reported a total of 3,342 cases, with 92 active. Seven people remain hospitalized.