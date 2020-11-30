QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department on Sunday reported 40 new positive cases of COVID-19.
That brought the county’s total to 4,735, including 631 active cases.
There are currently 65 people hospitalized, with 12 in the intensive care unit.
Forty-five COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the county.
With Sunday's report, the county’s seven-day positivity rate was 4.66%.
The Health Department also released hours for COVID-19 testing this week at the 3200 Broadway site. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mobile rapid testing is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Liberty Ambulance Station, 608 S. Main and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the old Versailles grade school, 211 N. Chestnut. Both will offer drive-thru testing.
The test is available at no cost and available to anyone. Individuals will be contacted with results the same day of testing. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form ahead of time to save time in line. The form can be found at co.adams.il.us.
Registration forms will also be available to be filled out at the testing location.