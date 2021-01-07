QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department is announcing six COVID-19-related deaths of Adams County residents, the most reported in one day since the pandemic began in early 2020. Those dead are a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, two women in their 80s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.
The Health Department also announced 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19: four people under age 20, eight people ages 20-29, 11 people ages 30-39, five people ages 40-49, six people ages 50-59, four people ages 60-69, four people ages 70-79 and three people over age 80. Those numbers bring the number of positive cases in Adams County to 6,915, including 81 deaths. There are 763 active cases in Adams County, and the preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 8.17%. There are 65 people hospitalized in Adams County, ranging in age from their 10s-90s. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care.
The Health Department also encouraged anyone who lives in, works in or visits Adams County to visit the COVID-19 rapid-testing site. This test is free and available to anyone. Those people tested will be contacted with results the same day they are tested. Those wishing to be tested are encouraged to fill out the registration form in advance to save time in line. The form can be found at co.adams.il.us/home/showdocument?id=5233. Registration forms also are available to be filled out at the testing location.
Adams County residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to visit the department's Facebook page or call the COVID-19 Hotline 217-277-3504. For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline 800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.