QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported that about 800 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to county residents at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, on the first day of Phase 1B distributions.
The health department also is on track to administer 1,100 doses each day this week, according to spokeswoman Emily Andrews. However, this number of vaccinations is not expected to be duplicated in the coming weeks. This limits how far in advance eligible residents can schedule their vaccination.
"From week to week, we learn what the allotment is going to be," Andrews said.
Although residents who receive their first dose won't automatically be signed up to get their second dose, Andrews said they will be given a card after their first vaccination telling them when they can get the second dose.
Andrews said the process has gone smoothly so far and the number of applicants has been manageable for the health department.
Although the Phase 1B group includes certain essential workers, Andrews said the health department is prioritizing residents 65 and older. Once this demographic is finished, the health department will move to essential employees in the Phase 1B group, including educators, manufacturing employees, food distributors and front line grocery workers.
Appointments can be made online at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or by calling 217-600-4829. The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents registering online should bring a printable ticket containing a bar code to their appointment. Those registering by phone will be given a registration number to bring to their appointment.
As of Monday, 3,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Adams County, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Hancock County Health Department announced that it would be receiving 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, which will be distributed to Phase 1B residents. All 200 appointment slots have been filled and a waiting list was developed based on the order of messages received by the health department.