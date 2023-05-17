QUINCY — As of last week, the Quincy/Adams County 911 Communications Center has moved to a fully digital call answering center, part of the new statewide Next Generation 911 (NG911) network.
"The Emergency Telephone System Act required the state to create this Next Generation 911 network," said Jessica Douglas, director of the Quincy/Adams County 911 Center. "The purpose was to enhance the services to both citizens living here, and those people traveling through the state. Eventually all of the public service answering points (PSAP) will be connected to this statewide network."
Douglas said callers won't notice anything different if they need to call 911 for help. Even residents or businesses that call using landline phones will still be connected into the modern digital system due to behind-the-scenes work done by the phone companies.
"We still get all the same location data that we always have on those landlines," Douglas said.
According to Douglas, switching to the new digital system will allow for more accurate location information for any calls that come in, an important improvement for this area.
"We serve a very rural area where cellphone service isn't always the most reliable," she said. "So having that accurate geolocation data given to us by the carrier through the 911 network is very important.
"It also makes it easier for us to get a call to the right jurisdiction if needed," Douglas added. "For example, if someone is traveling through Pike County and they get connected here, we can not only transfer that call seamlessly, but all of the call data like that location information can be transferred as well."
Douglas said PSAPs across the state started to transition to the new network in 2022. As of January, 101 centers were slated to be moved over the NG911, including Quincy/Adams County.
While the transfer to the digital call information is new, one part of the new system has been available in the region for around seven years.
"We've had text to 911 capability since 2016," Douglas said. "That's a small piece of this next generation system, but we've had that in place for a while. This change gives us another chance to make sure people know that's an option in situations where it's not safe to call, like a home invasion or an active shooter situation."
Douglas said what she teaches to people when talking about the text to 911 system is to call if you can, text if you can't.
"The voice call allows us to process the call more quickly and efficiently," she said, "so that's preferred, but if that's not an option, then texting is there, as well. On top of that, it allows for more equal access to 911 for speech impaired or hard-of-hearing populations."
Douglas said she sees a lot of misinformation about how the 911 system works. These upgrades will serve to reinforce the work being done by the center.
"We are that critical first contact for anyone that needs a public safety response," she said. "We're the hub through which all that information flows."
