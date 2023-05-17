Moving to digital

The Quincy & Adams County 911 Communications Center has completed a transition to the Next Generation 911 system, with calls and related information now coming in on a digital network.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — As of last week, the Quincy/Adams County 911 Communications Center has moved to a fully digital call answering center, part of the new statewide Next Generation 911 (NG911) network.

"The Emergency Telephone System Act required the state to create this Next Generation 911 network," said Jessica Douglas, director of the Quincy/Adams County 911 Center. "The purpose was to enhance the services to both citizens living here, and those people traveling through the state. Eventually all of the public service answering points (PSAP) will be connected to this statewide network."

