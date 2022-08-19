QUINCY — The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition has tickets on sale now for "Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona," a gala celebration taking place on Sept. 10.
From 6 to 10 p.m., guests will be treated to an evening of Spanish-themed entertainment and cuisine, along with a live auction.
Barbara Baker Chapin, chair of the coalition, said the funds raised through the event will enable it to continue their mission.
Chapin said some of the ways the funds raised will be used include: maintaining a website with prevention information; speaking to area high school groups, healthcare providers, and the public about suicide and prevention strategies; along with Together with Tri-State Veterans, promoting the use of gun locks and providing locks to the public at no cost; providing grief baskets with comfort items and information to families who have had a loss by suicide; and hosting a support group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide.
"The ACSPC relies on fundraisers and donations to fulfill its mission of preventing the tragedy of suicide in our area," she said. "The funds raised through this event are critical to the Coalition and its work."
Coalition member and event organizer Dawn Whitcomb said there's something for everyone in the live auction items, from week-long getaways to sporting events. A few of the items listed for sale at the auction include: a Chicago Bulls package; a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom condo in Playa del Carmen, a Love your Lawn package; a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 12-year old select bourbon; and a weekend get-away for six at the Indigo House in Hannibal.
"We so appreciate the individuals and businesses who have generously provided auction items for the event," Whitcomb said.
Tickets for "Behind the Mask: A Night in Barcelona" are $75 each and can be purchased through Transitions of Western Illinois at 217-223-0413 or at eventbrite.com.
The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition was founded in 2012 by Transitions of Western Illinois and Blessing Hospital to raise awareness of suicide and engage in prevention efforts. Today, the group consists of representatives from a number of social service agencies, school representatives, and concerned citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.