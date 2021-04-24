QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department participated in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. residents had the opportunity to safely and securely dispose of medications that were expired or no longer needed. Some of these prescriptions have the potential for abuse and addiction.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency named April 24 as the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The Adams County Health Department, in collaboration with the Quincy Police Department, hosted the local event at the ACHD office, 330 Vermont St. in Quincy.
Syringes, needles or other sharps, and liquid medications are not included as part of the Take Back events.
For residents that missed the Take Back event at the Health Department, the DEA lists both Hy-Vee pharmacies, CVS pharmacy, and the pharmacy at Walmart as authorized prescription drug disposal locations in Quincy.