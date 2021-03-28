Quincy — Just days after after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that some areas would be allowed to open vaccine eligibility ahead of the April 12 date, the Adams County Health Department has announced that all Illinois residents age 16 and over may now register to receive the vaccinations.
In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the health department said that all residents of Illinois may register immediately for openings at the mass vaccination site. To register, visit adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate or call 217-600-4VAX (4829).
Residents are asked to bring a photo ID to the scheduled appointment, as well as the ticket received through email or the ticket number given by phone.