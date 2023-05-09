QUINCY — Staffing levels for the Adams County Ambulance Service have reached a critical point, the Adams County Board heard Tuesday evening.
John Simon, who heads the Ambulance Service and the Emergency Management Agency, said the ambulance service is down 15 people, or 36% of their staff. He told the board the upcoming negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union that represents ambulance workers will have to see some changes if there is any hope to improve the situation.
The County Board approved what Simon called a first step on that path Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding was approved to allow lateral hires from other agencies to be paid on the current pay-scale according to their actual time worked in their career, as opposed to starting over as a day-one employee.
According to Simon, this is only a first step, because that still leaves a gap that would make it a challenge to attract new hires. He said that an Adams County paramedic with 10 years of service is making around 30 cents more an hour than a new-to-the-job paramedic in Pike County.
Simon noted the program to offer an EMT course for Quincy high school students has proven popular, but may not yield hoped-for results. In the current year that's ending and next school year, Simon said there are 25 students that have gone through or are registered for the course. But one example he gave was a student that doesn't want to join the Ambulance service because she's making nearly $4 more an hour in her current fast food job compared to starting EMT pay.
Aside from approving the memorandum of understanding, the County Board also said they plan to go into the negotiation later this year well armed, with the intent to gather both regional and national pay scales to give a better understanding of how to be competitive.
Though those measures are taking place, the shortage will continue to have an effect on services throughout the county. The Ambulance Service is running one full crew short nearly every day, and has led to the Mendon station being dark frequently, relying on responses from elsewhere in the county.
Simon noted another worrisome impact with a recent example. He said Blessing had a patient that needed to be transported elsewhere for care on Sunday, but the AirEvac helicopter couldn't fly due to storms, and there wasn't a staffed ambulance to spare due to the shortage.
In other business, the County Board:
• Accepted the low bid of $286,450 from D&L Excavating for the Vermont Street parking lot project.
• Approved spending more than $1.5 million for the construction of a bridge on North 800th Avenue about 6.5 miles east of Liberty and resurfacing Ellington Road between 60th and 84th streets, with funds coming from a combination of motor fuel tax and Rebuild Illinois funds.
