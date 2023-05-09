In gratitude for service

Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider presents a token of gratitude to Caitlin Hickerson for her years of service with the county. Hickerson is leaving the county for a position with Blessing Health.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Staffing levels for the Adams County Ambulance Service have reached a critical point, the Adams County Board heard Tuesday evening.

John Simon, who heads the Ambulance Service and the Emergency Management Agency, said the ambulance service is down 15 people, or 36% of their staff. He told the board the upcoming negotiations with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union that represents ambulance workers will have to see some changes if there is any hope to improve the situation.

