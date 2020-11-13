QUINCY — The city of Quincy is closing all city buildings to the public starting Monday, and Adams County announced limited access to the Adams County Courthouse, because of rising COVID-19 cases.
The city announced that it would close all city buildings until further notice. Facilities will remain open to city employees who will report to work, but buildings will not be open for public access. Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills at the drive-thru facility, online, through the mail or the drop box in the City Hall parking lot.
Adams County announced that it would restrict public access to all courthouse offices starting Friday.
Offices will remain staffed, but the county asks the public to call to handle any issues to help minimize foot traffic in the building.
Courts will continue to operate, but only litigants, witnesses and those allowed by statute will be allowed into the courthouse and courtrooms. Judges will encourage remote appearances for attorneys and litigants, and courtrooms will continue to comply with capacity restrictions for social distancing.