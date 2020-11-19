QUINCY — Adams County exceeded 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 139 new cases were reported Thursday.
The Adams County Health Department said the county has had 4,104 cases, with 1,194 active cases.
There were 79 people in their 20s to 90s hospitalized with 13 people in the intensive care unit. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 12.06%.
The health department reminded the community of the importance of contact tracing in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
It said anyone testing positive for COVID-19 should isolate and stay home for 10 days or longer if needed and make a list of close contacts if possible and let them know that they tested positive.
Anyone identified as a close contact should quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the positive individual and monitor their health for symptoms and seek testing if necessary.
Rapid testing available at no charge continues to be available at the former Shopko parking lot, 3200 Broadway, and the mobile testing sites that are scheduled in Adams and Brown counties.
Preliminary data from rapid testing on Wednesday showed that 82 people tested positive. In three days of testing, 341 cases were confirmed, with a 10.7% positivity rate.
Rapid testing includes residents outside of Adams County.
In Pike County, a woman in her 80s is the 21st COVID-19-related death.
The Pike County Health Department reported 24 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 821. There are 173 active cases, with 12 people remaining hospitalized.
In Missouri, the Clark County Health Department on Thursday reported the 12th COVID-19-related death — an individual who was previously reported as a case.
The health department reported eight additional cases, with four having non exposures. The county has had a total of 407 cases, with 80 active. One person remains hospitalized.
The Marion County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 1,648 cases, with 293 active cases. Seventeen people remain hospitalized.
In Lewis County, 26 additional cases were reported bringing the county’s total to 526. Seventy-eight cases remain active.
Fifteen new cases were reported in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 246 total cases, with 54 active cases. Three people remain hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported four additional cases, which officials said were all contracted from community spread. The county has had 132 total cases, with 17 active.
In Scotland County, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The county has had 194 active cases. There are 64 active cases, with one person hospitalized.
Monroe County reported seven new cases. Of 320 confirmed cases, there are 82 active cases.