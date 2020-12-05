QUINCY — Adams County has exceed 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Adams County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 43 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 5,038.
There are 467 active cases with 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, including 12 in the intensive care unit.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.45%.
Drive-thru rapid testing resumes Monday at the former Shopko site, 3200 Broadway.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, the health department announced last week.
It’s available at no charge for anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County. Test results will be provided the same day.
A registration form that can be filled out onsite also is available on the county’s website, co.adams.il.us, for those who wish to save time.