QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department announced Thursday that it will offer several walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week for school-age children ages 12 and up.
These newest walk-in events will require no pre-registration and also are open to the general public. All clinics will be providing the Pfizer vaccine, which U.S. regulators signed off this week for expanded use for children between the ages of 12 and 15. A parent or guardian must be present for anyone receiving the vaccine under 18.
When receiving the Pfizer vaccine, individuals should plan to return three weeks later during the same timeframe to complete the vaccine series.
The clines will be held:
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 (Return June 9) in the Liberty High School Band Room (505 N, Park, Liberty).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20 (Return June 10) in the Quincy Notre Dame Cafeteria (1400 S. 11th, Quincy).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, May 24 (Return June 14) in the Central High School Library (2110 Ill. 94, Camp Point).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 25 (Return June 15) in the Payson Elementary School Multipurpose Room (404 W. State, Payson).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26 (Return June 16) in the Quincy High School Commons (3322 Maine, Quincy).
• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27 (Return June 17) in the Unity High School Gym (453 W. Collins, Mendon).
Those still wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment may still contact the Health Department at 217-222-8440 or by contacting their established medical office.
Blessing Health System patients may call 217-214-9626, Quincy Medical Group patients may call 217-222-6550, ext. 6802, and SIU Center for Family Medicine patients may call 217-224-9484 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Those seeking a second dose of vaccine after receiving their first dose out of the area may contact the Health Department to make arrangements.
The Health Department also announced it would start offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests starting Monday at the drive-thru testing site, 330 Vermont. The rapid antibody tests are available to anyone who lives, works or visits Adams County for an out-of-pocket cost of $10.
Testing will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and those wishing to receive a test should enter the Health Department's parking lot at the Vermont Street entrance.