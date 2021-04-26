QUINCY – The Adams County Health Department is hosting three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.
The clinics will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those who attend, though there will be an option for the Pfizer vaccine if someone wants it instead.
Clinics are set for:
Monday
• 9-11a.m.: Cathedral of Worship (215 N. 25th, Quincy)
Wednesday
• 9-11 a.m.: Cathedral of Worship (215 N. 25th, Quincy)
• 2-4 p.m.: Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center (639 York Quincy) Note: This is a drive-thru event
Also this week, the Health Department’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be moving from the Oakley-Lindsay Center parking lot starting Tuesday. Testing will move to the Health Department’s parking lot at 330 Vermont St. Hours for the site will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Starting Monday, residents wishing to receive a vaccination may do so through the Adams County Health Department’s outreach events, by calling the Health Department at 217-222-8440 and scheduling a vaccine appointment, or by contacting their established medical office. Patients of Blessing may call 217-214-9626, while patients of Quincy Medical Group may call 217-222-6550 ext. 6802. SIU patients may call 217-224-9484 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Individuals seeking a second dose of vaccine after receiving their first dose out of the area may also contact the Adams County Health Department to make arrangements.