QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reported one new death and 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a county total of 7,646 cases to date.
There are 309 active cases, with 29 patients in the hospital, one of whom is in the intensive care unit. There have been 107 deaths in the county.
The Pike County, Ill., Health Department listed six new cases in the county, with 49 active out of 1,613 total cases to date. The county has had 45 deaths, and there are four residents hospitalized.
Hancock County provided an update for two days, with 20 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. The Hancock County Health Department has recorded 1,588 total cases and 32 deaths Seven patients are hospitalized.
In Missouri, Marion County added four cases, bringing its total to 3,440. Ten residents are hospitalized out of 67 current active cases. Sixty-three deaths have been recorded.
The Clark County Health Department added two cases, showing 26 active cases being tracked from 674 total. There have been 21 deaths, and there are three patients hospitalized.
In Knox County, seven new cases bring the county to 344 total. There are 22 active cases, with one person hospitalized. Knox County has recorded three deaths to date.
Lewis County added two cases, bringing the total to 1,048. There are 20 active cases, and there have been 18 deaths reported to date in Lewis County.
In Monroe County, six new cases were added for a total of 571 to date. With 16 cases being tracked, there have been 13 deaths.