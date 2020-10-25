QUINCY — Adams County is nearing 300 active cases of COVID-19.
The Adams County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,862.
There are 296 active cases, with 46 people in their 30s to 100s hospitalized in the county. Eleven people are in the intensive care unit.
The new cases are one girl under 10, three males and two females between 10 and 19, two woman in their 20s, three men and two women in their 30s, six women in their 50s, one man and one woman in their 60s and two women in their 70s.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is 12.28%.