QUINCY — Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Adams County Health Department on Wednesday.
There are 70 active cases being tracked at this time, with four patients in the hospital. The county has recorded 8,022 cases to date.
In Pike County, Ill., three new cases were reported, giving the county a total of 1,679 since tracking started. There are 11 active cases being tracked, with one resident hospitalized.
The Marion County Health Department reported seven new cases on Wednesday. This leaves Marion County with a total of 3,564 cases to date, with 27 active cases and two patients in the hospital.