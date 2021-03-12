QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department added three new COVID-19 cases, giving the county a total of 8,050 cases. There are five residents hospitalized, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
ACHD reported 39 active cases currently being tracked. This represents the lowest number of active cases since late July, when the county changed reporting methods for tracked cases. The previous low-point was on Sept. 7, with a peak on Nov. 18 of short of 1,200 active cases.
The Adams County Health Department’s mass vaccination site also crosses a new threshold, with the Adams County population now more than 25% fully vaccinated. To be considered fully vaccinated, a resident has to have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna offering. A state-wide vaccination site, the ACHD has administered approximately 35,000 doses of the various vaccines to date.
In Pike County, Ill., two new cases were reported on Friday. This leaves Pike County with a total of 1,698 cases to date, with 14 active cases being tracked.
The Brown County Health Department added one new case, for a county total of 673 cases. As of Friday, ten active cases were being tracked.
In Marion County, one new case was added, giving the county a reported total of 3,583 cases. Three residents of Marion County are currently hospitalized out of 20 active cases being tracked.
Ralls County added two new cases since its last update on Tuesday. No residents are currently hospitalized while the two new cases are the only active cases being tracked. To date, Ralls County has seen a total of 1,047 COVID cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported two new cases on Friday, bringing the county to a total case-number of 725 to date. There are no patients from Clark County in the hospital, with two active cases being tracked.