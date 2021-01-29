QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department added 38 COVID-19 cases on Friday, making the county total 7,684. There are 313 active cases being tracked, with one patient in the intensive care unit and 28 others hospitalized. To date, Adams County has reported 107 deaths.
Pike County, Ill., reported one death and six new cases, giving the county 49 active cases out of a total 1,619 to date. There are four residents in the hospital; 46 residents have died from the virus.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reported 10 additional cases, for a total of 3,451 to date. There are 10 patients in the hospital and 63 active cases. There have been 63 related deaths.
Knox County added six cases, bringing its total to 351 confirmed and probable cases. Twenty-three cases are active, with three deaths reported.
The Ralls County Health Department’s latest update added seven new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,003. Fourteen deaths to date have been reported, with three patients hospitalized, and 25 active cases being tracked.
In Scotland County, three new cases bring the county’s total to 316 cases, with 10 active cases, including one patient hospitalized. The county has reported 11 deaths to date.